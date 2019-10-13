Ice Cube the master of Relationship Arguments ???

Are you not the best person when it comes time to Argue in your Relationship ?? Do you need some tips maybe some advice on how to argue ? Well Check out Ice Cube as he gives you Relationship Argument tips …. No we are serious he has a whole 4 min video that can help the guys or girls bring up the perfect time to argue, how to approach people to even start the argument, even a story about how he got into it w a 72 year old grandma and how he got kicked out the house … Shout out to Ice Cube !!!

Source: worldstarhiphop.com

related

Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of Toxic Relationships: “I Really Used To Think Love Had To Hurt”

Apryl Jones Speaks On State Of Her Relationship With Lil Fizz [VIDEO]

Also On Hot 96.3: