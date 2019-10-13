Tamika Catchings hosts family fitness event

INDIANAPOLIS – Get fit with WNBA All-Star & Olympic Gold Medalist Tamika Catchings by participating in the 18th annual CATCH ON TO FITNESS CLINIC and 5th annual ADULT WELLNESS CLINIC hosted by the Catch the Stars Foundation. Both clinics will be held on Saturday, November 9th at Pike High School (5401 West 71st St) from 1-4PM. Camp Admission is free with a 10 can donation per camper. All proceeds benefit Gleaners Food Bank of Central Indiana.

The Fitness Clinic is open to boys & girls ages 7-14.

Parents are encouraged to stay and participate in the 5th annual Adult Wellness Clinic where they will learn healthy eating habits and ways to lead a more active lifestyle! All Parent Wellness Participants will receive t-shirts, goody bags and more.

Adult Wellness Clinic is open to parents/friends/relatives of Campers (must be 18 years & older).

Space is limited. Click here to register.

Also On Hot 96.3: