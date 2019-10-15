Ashmac
HomeAshmac

Zoe Kravitz Crowned The New Catwoman Queen

Zoe Kravtiz

Source: Splash News / Splash News

In exciting Batman news,  it has been announced that Zoe Kravitz will be the latest woman riving the role of Catwoman.

In 2019, It’s still amazing and appalling of the roles black women “cant” fulfill. For example, Ariel In the Little Mermaid (Halle Bailey) or MJ in Spider-Man (Zendaya) But that wont stop any of these productions!

“Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” sequels, took over “Batman” directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017. Affleck departed his role as Batman following “Justice League,” allowing Reeves to pick his own Bruce Wayne. Reeves’ “Planet of the Apes” collaborator Dylan Clark will produce.

Kravitz is coming off her second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which aired its finale in July. She also has the Hulu series “High Fidelity” coming out later this year. She is repped by Paradigm.Anne Hathaway was the most recent actress to embody the thief in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” Michelle Pfeiffer also portrayed Catwoman in 1992’s “Batman Returns.” The feline-suited adversary received her own feature film, with Halle Berry in the titular role, back in 2004.” – Variety 

Will you be tuned in?

17 Times Zoe Kravitz & Lisa Bonet’s On Fleek Family Genes Made Us Swoon
9 photos
Catwoman , new movie , the batman , Zoe Kravitz

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close