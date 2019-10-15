Zoe Kravitz Crowned The New Catwoman Queen

In exciting Batman news, it has been announced that Zoe Kravitz will be the latest woman riving the role of Catwoman.

In 2019, It’s still amazing and appalling of the roles black women “cant” fulfill. For example, Ariel In the Little Mermaid (Halle Bailey) or MJ in Spider-Man (Zendaya) But that wont stop any of these productions!

“Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” sequels, took over “Batman” directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017. Affleck departed his role as Batman following “Justice League,” allowing Reeves to pick his own Bruce Wayne. Reeves’ “Planet of the Apes” collaborator Dylan Clark will produce.