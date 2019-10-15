Doja Cat Was Not A Fan Of Her First Album [Interview]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

Doja Cat released her debut album, Amala, in 2018. Shortly after that release, Cat gained great popularity when she dropped her viral video, “Moo.” Although the song started as an inside joke, it took Doja to the next level.

Since “Moo,” Doja Cat’s singles–“Tia Tamera” featuring Rico Nasty and “Juicy”– have been blowing up the airwaves. With Creative visuals to match her unique sound, Doja Cat has continued to be a viral and musical sensation.

In an interview with B Swift, Doja Cat gets real on why she was not “crazy” about her first album, how she comes up with her visuals, knowing more about the industry, and working with other women artists.

Doja Cat also dropped a little exclusive on us and announced that the new album, Hot Pink will be coming in November. Stay tuned!

