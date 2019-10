Are you looking to get a start in the radio industry? Then come be a part of our amazing team. We are looking for new members to join our Radio One Promotions Team and holding an open call for those interested.

Come out to the Radio One Indiana office located at 21 E Saint Joseph St. on Saturday Sept. 19th from 10AM-1PM with your resume. Please come prepared to interview with our Promotions Director.

You must be outgoing, passionate, and knowledgeable of our brands.

