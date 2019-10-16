Chris Brown Shares New Movie Trailer

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Chris Brown
Photo by Chris Brown
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty
🔥😳😏 @nickcannon thank you for letting me be a part of the process and showing me so much love and respect through all these years. Happy to be a part of this! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Oct 15, 2019 at 8:22am PDT
This movie is written and produced by Nick Cannon.
Will you be tuned in?
