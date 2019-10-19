Teacher Saves The Day and Saves Lives

Teachers are in the school to teach and look after the kids. This teacher showed why it is very important to have them around as a student decided to bring a gun to school and do who knows what . This teacher took it upon himself to step in dis arm the student and HUG the student .. YES HUGGED you have to watch the video but you can only imagine what was running thru this teachers head as he was almost apart of the next school shooting … We applaud this man for the work he did in saving his students and staffs life

