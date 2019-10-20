Kanye West’s “Jesus is King” comes to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum will host screenings of artist Kanye West’s JESUS IS KING from October 24 to 29th.

Filmed in the summer of 2019, JESUS IS KING brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. This 38-minute, one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album JESUS IS KING — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of The IMAX Experience.

“With West’s swing to gospel music, we are excited to screen this film and see a small part of his recent transformation,” said Brian Hammes, IMAX Theater Manager. Tickets for JESUS IS KING are on sale now at http://www.imaxindy.com. The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum theatergoers can enjoy validated parking in the White River State Park parking garage. Additionally, student discounts are given at the box office with valid student ID. To view the ever-updating list of films, to sign up for the free Director’s Club and to purchase tickets for other screenings, visit the theater website.

