Power Did Not Air This Sunday. Here’s Why!

Did you miss power this past Sunday?? I know I did!

It seems that Comcast and Starz had a contract negotiation standstill that caused executive producer, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson millions of viewers this week. He took it to Instagram and Twitter to share his frustrations. He stated Starz was dropped from the cable provider week and urged all his fans that have the provider to contact Xfinity and request Starz.

The show is scheduled to pick back up Sunday Oct. 27th with the final episode to air on Starz. The show will also make a return to Netflix. Make sure you get your Netflix and chill date set this Sunday for the return of Power.

