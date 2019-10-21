Michelle Obama Gives Fitness Motivation with a Bomb Gym Pic!

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama has always been an advocate for health and fitness. She constantly motivates others, and her beautiful physique shows that she practices what she preaches.

On Sunday, Mrs. O posted a gym pic with a caption saying that working out might not feel good at the moment, but she always feels accomplished when she gets it done. I can personally relate and appreciate Michelle for her post.

If you’re not a person who works out, Michelle Obama’s post is still relatable. She used the hashtag, #SelfCareSunday for everyone who takes time to care for themselves.

We love you Forever First Lady!

Get inspired by the post below. #YouMyGirlDaniD

