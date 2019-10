On Sunday, Snoop Dogg celebrated his 48th birthday Libra and Doggy style with friends and family. He posted throwback photos of himself, shared a text thread between him and his mother, and showed that he ended his night with karaoke.

Snoop’s daughter Cori shared the birthday boy singing the classic song by R&B singer Donell Jones, Where I Wanna Be, and the clip is everything. Of course Uncle Snoop is a whole mood.

Enjoy the mini karaoke concert below.

#YouMyGirlDaniD

Also On Hot 96.3: