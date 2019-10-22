Gucci said he wants to slap this celebrity!

Atlanta based rapper Gucci Mane state he would slap the “ish” out of Dj Envy. Gucci took to his Instagram post where he posted the 2 part interview he did with Charlamage Tha God.

In the interview he talks about how Angela Yee tried to holler at him back in the day. Angela Yee denied all accusations of trying to get at Gucci Mane. Gucci was then under the pretense that his music was banned from the popular morning show.

Come to find out that DJ Envy stated in a post of his own that Gucci Mane isn’t banned and he is use to being threatened and he will stand by his team no matter what. Will the two ever sit down and squash the beef?

Take the poll if you believe this will actually happen.

Also On Hot 96.3: