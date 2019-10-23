Cardi B lands a role in the new Fast and Furious Movie

Cardi continues to add to her resume with landing a role in the high intensity movie brand the Fast and Furious. Actor and Producer Vin Diesel posted on his Instagram last night a video showing Cardi B sitting next to him as they wrapped up there last day of filming in the UK. Cardi has been evolving as a artist with no sign of stopping no time soon, She stared in the Netflix series Rhythm and Flow and also kicked her acting off with dramatic sitcom Love and Hip-Hop.

We are looking forward to seeing how Cardi B adds her style to the Fast and Furious brand.

