What's Hot
HomeWhat's HotEntertainment

Cardi B lands a role in the new Fast and Furious Movie

Cardi B

Source: Courtesy / Palms Casino Resort

Cardi continues to add to her resume with landing a role in the high intensity movie brand the Fast and Furious. Actor and Producer Vin Diesel posted on his Instagram last night a video showing Cardi B sitting next to him as they wrapped up there last day of filming in the UK. Cardi has been evolving as a artist with no sign of stopping no time soon, She stared in the Netflix series Rhythm and Flow and also kicked her acting off with dramatic sitcom Love and Hip-Hop.

We are looking forward to seeing how Cardi B adds her style to the Fast and Furious brand.

CardiB , fast and furious 9 , vin diesel

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close