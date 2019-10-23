$15 Million Dollar “Lucid Dreams” Lawsuit

Juice Wrld is being sued by a pop punk band that is no longer together called Yellowcard. The lawsuit came in Monday morning saying the rapper illegally used the group song without clearance. This isn’t Juice Wrld first threat of a lawsuit. Mega star Sting own roughly around 85% of the Juice Wrld song currently. Yellowcard claims the artist used a sample from the song called “melodic elements” from there album.

Yellowcard feels that because of the song it caused them to lose out on opportunities to tour and public appearances. Juice Wrld stated that “There’s always more money to be made and I will it so.” Looks as if the Hip-Hop star is steal dealing with these lawsuits after the song has been out for over one year old.

Check the link below and see if you can hear the sample.