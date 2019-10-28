If you have never watched one of Ari Lennox’s Instagram live videos, then you are missing out. Not only does Lennox grace us with her vocals, she offers comedic relief. In one of her most recent videos, she is seen performing a hilarious edition of Gospel Legend Kurt Carr’s In The Sanctuary. Carr is an amazing Gospel singer, composer, and performer and has made many Gospel hits.

He took to Twitter to share her live, and also invited the songstress to join the Kurt Carr Singers.

Hey @AriLennox: Let me know when you want to join the #KurtCarrSingers on the road & sing along to “In The Sanctuary!” (You can’t be faking the modulations though, you gotta hang! 🤣) THANKS for introducing my music to your audience! 🙏🏽 #AriLennox #InTheSanctuary @AriLennoxLive pic.twitter.com/6x78V9PDRx — Kurt Carr (@TheKurtCarr) October 24, 2019

Well Ari Lennox, it looks like you can bring your talents to the Gospel world. Check out the original, In The Sanctuary.

See Also:

Voices: How 6 Years Of Tragedy Brought Kurt Carr Back To “Bless Somebody Else”

Ari Lennox Has A Message Those Who Don’t Support The LGBTQ Community

Shea Butter Baby: 13 Lines From Ari Lennox’s Album Every Millennial Can Relate To

A Gospel Singer Invites Ari Lennox To Join Group! was originally published on praiseindy.com

Also On Hot 96.3: