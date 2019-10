The Alphabet song is a traditional song in the education system that many of us have used, and some still use, to learn the alphabet. It has been sung for hundreds of years and now, somebody had the nerve to change it!

The new version slows down the “L M N O P” to ease “confusion” among the letters.

The internet however, ain’t having it!

This new alphabet song. pic.twitter.com/SdBP1i0huE — Sterling as in Silver (@Tr3mendICE_TAIL) October 29, 2019

They changed the alphabet song? Yuck!! — Shay B (@S_Sherrill) October 29, 2019

Check the remix out below:

