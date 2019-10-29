Queen Naija Is Back With A New Single, “Good Morning Text”

Queen Naija has quickly become one of this year’s breakout stars. She has been everywhere performing songs off her self titled debut EP, Queen Naija.

Now, the Detroit native is back with a new song, “Good Morning Text.” This song comes after the release of her hit song, “Away From You.” “Good Morning Text” chronicles a moment many of us have been through–no longer receiving those good morning text after ending a relationship. The song features a catchy hook with relatable bars. Check it out!

Naija is also set to release an album very soon, so be on the look out.

See Also:

Queen Naija Serves New Looks

Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS]

Queen Naija opens up about her insecurities during pregnancy