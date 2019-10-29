QTNA: Omarion Is New Levels of Unbothered That All Should Strive To Be

In the question of true love vs. making your ex mad this Apryl Jones, Fizz, and Omarion situation takes things to new levels.

On last night’s episode of Love and HipHop: Hollywood, They came clean and shared they are in a relationship.

Meanwhile at the ranch…

Omarion don’t get enough credit for just chillin cuz man listen…… — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 27, 2019

I personally agree with this, but that’s probably because he does not care.

#QTNA, Do you think Apryl has been doing the most because she’s truly happy in the relationship she’s in or, busy trying to get a response from Omarion.

I’m sure twitter is having a field day, yet still. No response from O

