QTNA: Omarion Is New Levels of Unbothered That All Should Strive To Be

Apryl Fizz

Source: VH1 / VH1

In the question of true love vs. making your ex mad this Apryl Jones, Fizz, and Omarion situation takes things to new levels.

On last night’s episode of Love and HipHop: Hollywood, They came clean and shared they are in a relationship.

 

Meanwhile at the ranch…

I personally agree with this, but that’s probably because he does not care.

#QTNA, Do you think Apryl has been doing the most because she’s truly happy in the relationship she’s in or, busy trying to get a response from Omarion.

I’m sure twitter is having a field day, yet still. No response from O

Apryl , Apryl Jones , ashmac , ashmacgetsit , B2K , Fizz , lil fizz , Mac in the midday , midday , Omarion

