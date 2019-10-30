Actor & Comedian John Witherspoon Has Died At Age 77

According to CNN, actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died at the age of 77. A family spokesperson told CNN that the Witherspoon died at his home on Tuesday.

The family also shared the news via Witherspoon’s Twitter page saying, “It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away.”

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

The Detroit native started his career as a stand-up comedian in the 70s. He is best known for playing the role of the hilarious father on both the Friday film series and The Wayans Bros.

We send our condolences to the family.

