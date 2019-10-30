Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video Of His Recovery After Accident

Kevin Hart shared an emotional video of his recovery since his devastating accident in early September.

The comedian was involved in a near fatal car crash in California that left him and two others in serious condition. After being rushed to the hospital, Hart needed immediate surgery and has since been quietly recovering.

Related: Kevin Hart Is Back to Work After Car Accident

Hart broke his silence and posted a video documenting his road to recovery. In the video Hart notes, “My world forever changed” as a result of the crash, which includes footage of him in the hospital, struggling with rehabilitation and at home.

Want to be the first to know about our contests, breaking news, new music & more? Join the Hot 96.3 text club by texting SQUAD TO 60796