[VIDEO] Chance The Rapper Hosts SNL….

Chance the Rapper hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend and absolutely killed his skits. He also performed “Handsome” from his album The Big Day featuring Megan the Stallion. This was her first performance on SNL.

In his opening monologue Chance took the opportunity to lobby for Chicago area teachers who are currently on strike hoping to come to an agreement with Chicago Public Schools on issues including class size, adequate nurse and social worker staffing as well as fair wages for school clerks and teaching assistants.

“If you don’t remember, last time I was here I gave $1 million to Chicago Public Schools and I’m happy to say it completely fixed everything,” he told the audience semi-sarcastically before continuing. “But honestly, to the teachers in Chicago, I know you’re on strike right now. I fully support you.”

Check out this sketch and musical performance:

Related:

Chance The Rapper Teaches Gospel Legend Kirk Franklin The ‘WHOA’ Dance! [VIDEO]

[VIDEO] Chance The Rapper’s Tease of ‘All That’ Theme Song is Already a Hit!

24 Hours With Megan Thee Stallion!

Megan Thee Stallion Openly Grieves Her Mom In Touching Instagram Post