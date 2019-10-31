Omarion To The BS !!

The TL has been going at it for days when it comes to Omarion and not giving ANY response to the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, and her new relationship with B2K bandmate Fizz.
While the world waits on a reaction we’ll never get (Unless it’s a new song/mixtape 6 months from now) here are a few reactions from the TL.
View this post on Instagram
TSRStaff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ Okay, so errrrbody has something to say about this whole #Omarion, #LilFizz and #AprylJones situation. If you're late to the party, #Omarion and #Fizz are former band mates and best friends from the group #B2K. _____________________________________ Omarion’s ex and mother of his two adorable children is #Apryl. Now, O’s former lady and bestie are a whole couple and aren’t missing a beat to show off their relationship. Apryl and Fizz are not holding back as they share how happy they are with one another. _____________________________________ From selfies and videos of them hugged up all over each other, making out on national television, and Apryl blatantly claiming Fizz is the best she’s ever had! It seems as though everyone feels a way about this except the one person you’d think would throw a fit—Omarion. _____________________________________ O either really just doesn’t care and is living his best unbothered life, or he has a great way of keeping it private if he is at all bothered. Fans have noticed Omarion’s nonchalant ways and have replaced the term “unbothered” with his name. SWIPE for reactions!
whew Chile I can’t keep up