Lil Yachty $70K Check Bounced To Pay Jewelry Bill

Lil Yachty has received a lawsuit from Guven’s Fine Jewelry. As they refer to him as “Lil Boat” he bounced a $70 thousand dollar check that was sent as a payment, Yachty has reportedly done business with the jeweler since 2017, as have a outstanding balance of $ 233,000.00! Lil Yachty hasn’t responded to the lawsuit as of yet Guven’s is seeking the due balance plus damages and lawyer fees.

Apparently this isn’t the first issues with a Quality Control artist. Looks as if offset has had some of the same issues with the jeweler. Is Lil Yachty aka Lil Boat sinking?

