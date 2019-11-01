Hot Sessions Featuring Skypp

Welcome to Hot Sessions where B Swift will shine a light on some of Indy’s best new artists.

Each and every week B Swift will sit down with one of Indy’s hottest up-and-coming artists. They will discuss the artists background, music, history and more. Then, each artists will have a chance to drop a hot freestyle.

Check out the first artists, Skypp:

Tune in next Friday at 7PM for the next Hot Session! If you want to showcase your music click the link here to enter your UpNext Showcase for your music to be displayed right here on hot963!

