Avengers: Damage Control” Virtual Reality Game” Coming Soon

Marvel and ILMxLAB have announced they will be joining forces to create a virtual reality game to let you get the real feel of being a superhero. Avengers ” Damage Control” with the narrator Shuri. She will recruit and help navigation of the virtual experience. The company called Void has the exclusive game rights as of now. They are in the process of opening a location in Chicago. Skokie | Chicago – Westfield Old Orchard is the slated location the game should be available at.

Shuri will guide you throughout the course and you get to fight alongside other Marvel legends such as: Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more. The point of the game is to stop the unknown villain at this time from stealing the new created technology from Stark Industries and Wakandan. Check out the preview of the new Avengers ” Damage Control” below.

Also On Hot 96.3: