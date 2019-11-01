All week on social media, fans and more began speculating on whether or not Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson had separated or worse, divorced.

Related: WATCH: Solange Twerking at Home in ‘Binz’ Is the Pick-Me-Up You Needed

Well, you know SOLO isn’t one to hold her tongue and on Instagram today, she confirmed that she and Ferguson had parted ways.

We know Solonge moves to her own drum so we wish her nothing but the best.

Related: Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet? [PHOTOS]

Solange Confirms Split From Husband was originally published on theboxhouston.com