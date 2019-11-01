What's Hot
Halloween is Over and Mariah Carey is Ready to Hear Her Own Christmas Anthem! Are You?

All I want for Christmas is… you know how the song goes! It’s pretty much an unwritten rule that the holiday begins as soon as we hear Mariah Carey’s hit song, All I Want for Christmas is You!

MC posted a cute promo video showing that Halloween has ended and it’s time to get ready for the holidays while talking to Santa Claus!

I honestly love the song and admit that it immediately puts me in the Christmas spirit… but can we get to Thanksgiving first?! LOL

What are your favorite holiday songs that put you in Christmas mode?

Breaking news ❄️

