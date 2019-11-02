Legendary! Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, and More on Set Together

The making of Bad Boys 3 and Coming to America are both in the works at the new and amazing Tyler Perry Studios, and two words come to mind… star studded!

The King of Instagram and many other things, Will Smith, shared a video that honestly made me emotional.

The Bad Boys and Coming to America movies are being filmed right next to each other and like Will Smith said, “how can they expect us to get any work done?! From Will, to Martin, Eddie, Wesley, Tracy, and others, there has to be plenty of laughs and that was definitely portrayed in the video below!

Check out the magic from our comedy/acting Kings!

Also On Hot 96.3: