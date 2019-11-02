50 Cent Jokes About Naturi Naughton’s Edges… Then Apologizes

Last week’s episode of Power was intense and had viewers on the edge of their seats… Speaking of edges, 50 Cent went there with cast member Naturi Naughton, better known as Tasha on the show. In the last episode, Ghost was furious with Tasha and ended up muffing her in the forehead. 50 thought it was funny to use a not so flattering picture of Naturi, saying that Ghost made her edges disappear. Take a look…

Of course Naturi saw the photo, thought it was mean, and made that known. 50 Cent ended up posting her response with a nice apology.

Most fans believe that he didn’t mean anything by it and was seriously just joking… but of course, jokes are always funny to the joker and not the one that’s being joked about.

