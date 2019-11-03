Kanye West “Brunchella” was a fail for his Sunday Service

Kanye West Sunday Service touched down in Baton Rouge for a church event that was organized by company called A Nation Events. The titled the event Bruchella and charged $55 dollars a plate that took to social media quickly with disappointment. Many called it a reminder of the Frye Festival in comparison. Plates seem real light and unfulfilling. Hip-hop mogul 50 Cent also put his two quarters in as well.

A Nation Events labeled the event as a fundraiser, but is seems the drawn revenue didn’t go to quality food but straight to the bank. Even though Mr. West paid for his own travel expenses and no charge for the service “Brunchella” was a failure to the attendee’s

