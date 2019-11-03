Saweetie Almost Canceled Rap Career: “I Started Going On Job Interviews”

Diamonté Harper aka Saweetie known for her mega hit “My Type”. Almost quit rapping and had actively started applying for real jobs. Saweetie is from the Bay Area and attended USC where she studied Communications and Business. After she graduated she decided she wanted to get into the music industry not just as something to do but to make it to the top.

Saweetie appeared in a interview on a FUSE TV series called Made From Scratch. In it, she told her family, “Imma go hard for a year, and if it don’t work out, Imma go back to the Bay and I’ll just live with my family and figure it out.”

The episode airs Tuesday on Fuse. Check out a clip from the episode before it airs.

