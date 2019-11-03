Saweetie Almost Canceled Rapping Career: “I Started Going On Job Interviews For Hospitals”

Diamonté Harper aka Saweetie known for her mega hit “My Type”. Almost quit rapping and had actively started applying for real jobs. Saweetie is from the Bay Area and attended USC where she studied Communications and Business. After she graduated she decided she wanted to get into the music industry not just as something to do but to make it to the top.

Saweetie stated in a interview she did on FUSE TV series called Made from scratch that,”I don’t know what I would do without my Grandma.” The Episode is set to air next Tuesday. She told her family and herself that she was going to go hard for the next year and see what happens, if it don’t work she stated she would move back to the Bay Area and live with her family.

