No More Freaky Conversations On Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram made a major change to it’s community guidelines over the weekend. When paring the eggplant and peach emoji with your content, in a “horny way,” your account could be flagged and possibly shutdown if it violates the updated policy.

If your conversation becomes a bit to raunchy–sexually explicit content, asking for nude pictures, sexual conversation, and/or paring the eggplant and peach emoji in a sexual way– then you will be violating the new policy update. Instagram is looking to simplify its emoji’s in the future.

Porn star Kendra James felt the wrath immediately when her potential clients were unable to contact after her account had be locked out due to the new update. She stated it affected her revenue almost immediately.