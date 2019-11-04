Walmart and Master P teaming up to relaunch “Rap Snacks”

Mr. Makem say ugh and Walmart team up to relaunch “Rap Snacks”. This partnership is slated to be launched in over 4200 of Walmart stores. That a major deal for Master P. Also Rap is partnering up with Slutty Vegan the Atlanta based vegan burger restaurant is joining forces to create a vegan chip also. Master P continues to evolve his business hand in this current game.

The No Limit founder sat with MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari to discuss his business ventures and if people take him serious when it comes to his business ventures and in life period. Check out the video below.

