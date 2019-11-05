Up Next Cypher: Really Ralph, Amilli, Dead Silence, and FreshDuzIt

Hot 96.3 loves spotlighting our own talent, and with our Up Next series we are doing just that. We first showcased several artists at our Circle City Classic Tailgate. Now, we are giving them another platform to show what they bring to the table. We brought together four artists that are making noise in the music industry, for the first ever Hot 96.3 Up Next Cypher.

Check out Really Ralph, Amilli, Dead Silence, and FreshDuzIt.

Some content may contain explicit language

Stay tuned for the next Up Next Cypher. Do you want to be featured? Then submit your clean music here.

