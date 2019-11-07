News & Gossip
Whitney Houston's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Releasing A Book

The Bodyguard

Whitney Houston’s former assistant, friend, and rumored ex girlfriend is detailing their complicated love affair.

Robyn Crawford has been pretty silent about her relationship with the late Whitney Houston, but now she is breaking her silence with the release of her book. In her book,A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, she will illustrate how the two began their friendship when they were kids in the 1980s, Houston’s career, and candid moments between the two.

She told  People Magazine she was Houston’s romantic partner in the early ’80s. Crawford says Houston ended the physical part of their relationship soon after she signed a record deal; adding, it would make their journey more difficult.

Houston passed in 2012 at the age of 48.

