News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Outkast & The Neptunes Nominated For 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame

2016 ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Atlanta rap duo OutKast and Virginia Beach production team The Neptunes are listed as nominees for the 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Related: Andre 3000 Revealed That Outkast & A Tribe Called Quest Were Thinking About Working On An Album Together

OutKast has won 6 Grammys in their career, including Album Of The Year for the Diamond-certified “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,”  while The Neptunes have a production discography that includes tunes recorded by Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige and many more.  If either duo are voted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, they’ll join the likes of Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliot and Hov as the only Hip-Hop artists to be inducted.

Related: Pharrell &amp; Robin Thicke Ordered To Pay Marvin Gaye’s Family $5 Million In “Blurred Lines” Copyright Battle

The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala is scheduled for June 11, 2020, in New York City.

(Source-Billboard)

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter
16 photos

Outkast & The Neptunes Nominated For 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close