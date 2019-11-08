Cardi B Pulled Up On Nicki Minaj Fans In New York [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

By now, people should know that Cardi B is not one to mess with.

Recently, videos have surfaced of Cardi B rolling up on a few Nicki Minaj fans. A little confused? Let us take it back to the beginning of the story. The Bronx native made a subliminal Tweet responding to Colombian singer Karol G’s collab with Nicki on her song Tulsa–with a since-deleted tweet. Her tweet read, “Cause I passed on it… Now sip on that.”

Of course, Nicki Minaj fans were not pleased with the tweet and exchanged words with Cardi. Two barbs in particular must have caught Cardi’s attention as she later dropped a location telling them to “pull up.” When the fans arrived, she was not there. The fans went back on social media to let the world know.

Shortly after, Cardi indeed “pulled up.” What is more shocking is that the fans quickly had a change of heart and expressed their love for the rapper. They stated they were simply “trolling” her.

Cardi B responds to the two men after they claimed they were simply trolling: “I’m not about trolling— I pull the f*ck up.” pic.twitter.com/oQiLCqFxI6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2019

Source: Complex