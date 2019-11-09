Hot Sessions #2 Featuring Trajik

Welcome to another episode of Hot Sessions with B Swift. This week we B Swift sat down with Trajik.

Trajik has been putting Indy on his back as he has been featured on several hit Fox network shows like “Empire” and “Proven Innocent.” Although it may seem he gained overnight success, he has been working on his craft for years. As a teenager, Trajik landed a major record deal after being recognized at a national talent search. Although things did not work out exactly the way he thought it should have, Trajik continued to work on his passion.

Fast forward several years and today, Trajik released his highly anticipated album, Welcome To Naptown. Check out his interview with Swift as they talk about his journey, how he managed to work on his album while appearing on national TV, and more. He also spits a hot freestyle.

