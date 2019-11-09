Power Fans! Will Ghost End Up in a Wheelchair?

Power fans were left with so many questions after last Sunday’s mid season finale. Spoiler Alert… The show ended with Ghost being taken down by gun fire with the question asking, “Who shot Ghost?”

People have been chatting about their predictions all week from the shooter being Tasha to Tariq and more. Fans also question if he’s dead or alive, but one thing we might not have thought about is seeing Ghost in a wheelchair. Of course, the one and only 50 Cent put a trolling photo on Instagram showing just that. Yes, the picture is photo shopped, but people are talking because it could be a possible outcome. What do you think?

We’ll see when the show comes back in January!

