Video: Tory Lanez Remakes T Pain’s “I’m Sprung”

T Pain’s 2005 hit, “I’m Sprung” is a song that most people still love and sing when they hear it! Tory Lanez and his team must be among those people because he remade the song for his upcoming album, Chixtape 5. The name of Tory’s version is “Jerry Sprunger” featuring the originator, T-Pain!

Lanez’s album is set to release this Friday, November 15th! Tory is already giving us nostalgic vibes with Ashanti on the cover, and now he’s showing that he’s joined forces with T-Pain. Not only is Pain featured on the song, “Jerry Sprunger,” he’s in the video as well with great vibes and energy.

Check it out!

