Ms. Berry! Ms. Berry! Halle is 53 With An 8 Pack [PHOTO]

Halle Berry doesn’t play when it comes to acting and fitness! If you are a fan and have been following Halle through the years, you know that she’s dedicated to maintaining good health and of course a killer body. Let’s not forget that she’s 53!
Berry is in the works of a new MMA film entitled, “Bruised” which she is not only starring in, but also directing. A major part her role in the film is having the “look,” and Halle is excited that she’s accomplished just that.
Take a look!
Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable! This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it. The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second. In the meantime, head to stories for my #BruisedTheMovie workout, courtesy of my performance coach @mubarakmalik, aka "Bar" and put that inner-warrior to the test! Happy Friday! ♥️