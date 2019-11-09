Ms. Berry! Ms. Berry! Halle is 53 With An 8 Pack [PHOTO]

Halle Berry doesn’t play when it comes to acting and fitness! If you are a fan and have been following Halle through the years, you know that she’s dedicated to maintaining good health and of course a killer body. Let’s not forget that she’s 53!

Berry is in the works of a new MMA film entitled, “Bruised” which she is not only starring in, but also directing. A major part her role in the film is having the “look,” and Halle is excited that she’s accomplished just that.

Take a look!

