Convenient Store Carol? Kid Capri Accuses Clerk of Discrimination

Kid Capri says that he’s another victim of discrimination.

Capri shared a video of a cashier asking him to remove his hoodie while shopping at a convenient store in Alabama. The woman is shown making a phone call on the store’s phone, while pulling out her personal phone to record as well.

Some social media users are saying that what happened is simply store policy. Others absolutely believe that it’s discrimination.

Take a look at Kid Capri’s post below.

