This Is Beyond Me: Drake Gets Boo’d Off Stage???

I never thought we’d see this day for this to happen to one of the BIGGEST names in music. Am I the only one appalled?

This past weekend, Tyler The Creator had his annual festival, Camp Flog Gnaw. Many artists hit the stage, but when Frank Ocean never showed. The audience had words for the 6 God.

Did I mention, Drake was a SURPRISE guest?

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage 😭😭 #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

“Champagne Papi came out as the surprise guest headliner Sunday night at Camp Flog Gnaw, which was held at Dodger Stadium. It sure seems like folks were jonesin’ for Frank Ocean to the hit the stage and sing … instead, they got Drizzy rapping.

The set didn’t seem to be going well from the jump — barely any energy from the audience, and what’s worse … when Drake offered to stay longer, the crowd didn’t want him.

It seems like he heard ’em loud and clear … Drake thanked the Flog Gnaw festivalgoers for their time and made his way off stage — seemingly cutting his set short. No love lost between him and the mob either, because they chanted for Frank after Drake left.” – TMZ

How ungrateful can you be?

… Lets put all seriousness to the side, was I the only one that chuckled.

Also On Hot 96.3: