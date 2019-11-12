Bars: Camp Flog Gnaw Diss Track

By now, you may have heard about Drake being boo’d off stage at, Tyler The Creator’s festival, Camp Flog Gnaw.
I’m still appalled, especially since his set was NOT planned. I would have loved to see October’s Very Own for the freee.
BUT SINCE SOME PEOPLE COULDN’T APPRECIATE THAT…
Appreciate some bars people have already put together just in case Drake is ready to drop a new freestyle or mixtape.
Aubrey didn’t even need to respond to this… WHERE IS FRANK OCEAN?
