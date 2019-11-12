Bars: Camp Flog Gnaw Diss Track

By now, you may have heard about Drake being boo’d off stage at, Tyler The Creator’s festival, Camp Flog Gnaw.

I’m still appalled, especially since his set was NOT planned. I would have loved to see October’s Very Own for the freee.

BUT SINCE SOME PEOPLE COULDN’T APPRECIATE THAT…

Appreciate some bars people have already put together just in case Drake is ready to drop a new freestyle or mixtape.

“ … all the grammys and i still hear the boos . but my wave’s too big for fans of the ocean, peep the blueprint on views … “ pic.twitter.com/6EzV3IuwkL — UrLeastFavoriteNupe™ (@D_Wiz_1911) November 11, 2019

“…funny how an Ocean of people can’t stand to sea you” https://t.co/EVU4Q0pfQ3 — escanor (@mspeacherino) November 11, 2019

Even for the creator i couldn’t make them believe… tears now like the Ocean, who can mop up the sea. https://t.co/iEYtl6rjb1 — Accounting Bae 😍 (@0_oReallydude) November 12, 2019

JUST IN: Drake responds to getting booed off stage, jokes he signed a 10-year Camp Flog Gnaw residency: "Sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30."https://t.co/ih31lpUF01 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 12, 2019

Aubrey didn’t even need to respond to this… WHERE IS FRANK OCEAN?

