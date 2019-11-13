Indianapolis Pubic Schools Giving Teachers BIG Raises

According to the Indy Star, Indianapolis Public Schools is investing close to $30 million within the next two years to give its teachers a well deserved pay raise. This is the largest pay raise in district history and makes IPS one of the best paying school districts in Indiana.

See Also: Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS Football Player Who Drowned

By fall of 2020, the starting salary for teachers within the IPS school district will be $47,000. Additionally, $1.2 million will be invested in pay raises for non-teaching employees; such as bus drivers, custodians, and food service workers. Many of these workers have already received raises–which for most, was their first raise in over a decade.

Related: Teacher Saves The Day and Saves Lives

Great job IPS!