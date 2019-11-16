Kanye West Takes His Sunday Service to Prison!

Kanye West takes his “Sunday Service” to many places, but he has some people in tears after taking it to Harris County Prison.

Ye is seen hugging and shaking hands of the inmates while the entire prison is in full worship mode. The faces of the inmates are priceless and it isn’t a secret that Kanye’s service and presence must’ve meant a lot to them.

People still question West’s motives and even say, “he thinks he’s Jesus.” Others say that he’s truly doing God’s work.

Take a look at photos and videos posted below!

Also On Hot 96.3: