It’s that time of year again when your grandma and head aunt start figuring out the family plan for Thanksgiving. If you grew up in a Black household, you know there are certain rules that govern every Black family holiday — especially Thanksgiving.

Saying a prayer for the Black families this upcoming thanksgiving. May we all eat before 8pm. He’s able. pic.twitter.com/clcQwPmobH — Put me in C (@ajvthegreat) November 13, 2019

Black Thanksgiving Be Like “ We Gone Start Eating At 2:00 “ *At 6:00* “ Y’all Come On And Say Grace , We Just Waiting On The Cornbread” 😂😂 — Tank Jackson (TNBTC) (@tank_texasboy99) November 14, 2017

Check out our list of Do’s and Don’ts to happily survive another Black Thanksgiving.

Do Eat A Light Breakfast

You’ll need something on you stomach while deal with the agony of Grandma still cooking from the night before.

Don’t Be On A Diet

It’s the holidays. When will you have access to this much home cooked food again. Treat yourself.

Do Cook Everything From Scratch

Ain’t no half steppin’.

Don’t Post Your Food On Social Media

We’re all eating the same thing.

Do Find An Undisclosed Location To Hide Your To-Go Plate

Your play cousin will find it and pretend it’s theirs.

Don’t Start Cooking On Thanksgiving Day

It just means you’re not dedicated to the craft. There’s a big difference between Thanksgiving meals that were prepped on Wednesday and meals prepared day of.

Do Be Prepared For A Shade Throwing Session

Get ready to be asked why you’re still single or watch the head aunt in charge judge everyone’s relationship — even though her husband has been cheating for years.

Don’t Bring Pumpkin Pie

Just don’t. It’s usually frown upon. Bring Sweet Potato Pie.

Do Bring Lit Games

You can never go wrong with spades or Taboo

Don’t Forget The Drinks

After all, what’s more lit than a family reminiscing section sponsored by Ciroc or Hennessy.

10 Do’s And Don’ts On Thanksgiving was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: