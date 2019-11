Hosted by: Ebony Marie Chappel – @ebonythewriter

Interviews with Christel House Dors and election recaps from Abdul Hakim-Shabazz of Indy Politics.

Christel House DORS is a place where adult students get the extra support needed to ensure their academic success and their personal development. They accept students age 18-64 and tuition is free. They are currently accepting enrollment.

