Keyshia Cole Shares Adorable Pictures Of Her New Baby

Keyshia Cole and boyfriend, Niko Khale welcomed their baby boy on Aug. 1, 2019. Tobias Khale is the couple’s first child together. Cole has an older son– named Daniel Gibson Jr.–from her previous marriage.

Cole took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of the newborn. If these pics don’t give you baby fever, then we don’t know what will.

Fans of Cole can see her journey through her second pregnancy, her relationship with Khale, and more on her new series–My New Life–airing on BET. The first episode aired Monday Nov. 18th.

